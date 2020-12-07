READING, Pa. - While the Reading Royals may not be playing hockey this season, the team's front office is getting a jolt for some off-the-ice power plays.
The Royals announced Monday that they have partnered with Berks County-based Met-Ed on a number of community outreach initiatives in an effort to help those in need this holiday season and beyond.
"The one bright light to not playing hockey this season is that it allows our organization the opportunity to dedicate time and energy into the community in new ways," said David Farrar, the team's general manager. "This year has brought everyone unique challenges, so this collaborative partnership allows us both to serve the Berks County area together, in ways each might have been unable to do so separately."
One initiative already underway is a collection of plush toys to replace those that would have been donated during the Royals' annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Those who wish to donate can drop off new or gently loved teddy bears at the Lion's Den team store at the Santander Arena on Penn Street during store hours or by appointment.
Also, Slapshot plush toys can bought for $20 online and donated to the cause. As a thank-you, each purchase includes a ticket to the Royals' 20th anniversary season.
Also, on Dec. 17, the Royals will "adopt a day" at the Miller Keystone Blood Center. Those who donate blood will be entered into a contest to win suite tickets for up to 14 people during the 20th anniversary season. Appointments to donate blood can be scheduled online.
The next day, Dec. 18, the Royals and Met-Ed will team up to deliver meals to the residents of Safe Berks in Reading.
"We have a longstanding cooperative relationship with the Reading Royals to help make life a little brighter for women, children and others in need," said Linda Moss, Met-Ed regional president. "We know that with the cancelation of the hockey season due to the coronavirus, it may prove a bit more challenging. Our company and employees stand committed to provide financial and volunteer support to help the Royals move these initiatives forward."
In November, Royals players grew facial hair and, together with fans, raised more than $900 for men's health through the Movember Foundation in connection with Hockey Fights Cancer.
We raised $937 for @Movember and #HockeyFightsCancer! Thank you to everyone who donated! Congratulations to Justin Fortuna who raised the most money ($457) and won the 20th Anniversary Jersey and Movember prize pack! pic.twitter.com/VQY1AJ6jKE— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) December 7, 2020
Also, canned goods and non-perishable food items were collected at the Lion's Den team store to provide meals to veterans over the holiday season.