EXETER TWP., Pa. - Met-Ed is upgrading its systems in Berks County in an attempt to prevent outages and reduce the length of disruptions from severe storms.

The utility will install remote controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter Township to improve service to about 1,100 customers.

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is investing $153 million in a five-year capital program, its Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan. The goal is to increase the reliability of electric service. The Exeter work is part of that plan.

"This is the latest of several projects we've recently undertaken in Exeter Township on both overhead and underground power lines," Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations, said in a statement.

Wyman said "smart devices" will allow system operators to monitor power lines and remotely operate switches to isolate damage.

The automated devices will be installed on a half mile along Oley Road Turnpike from Beecham Road to Route 562. That work will benefit customers in the Farming Ridge, Glen Oley Farms and other areas.

The work will be completed this fall.

Met-Ed recently put up a half-mile power line along Gibraltar Road, from Shelbourne Road to close to Route 422. The company will be able to switch customers from one power line to another in case of damage. That project will bring more secure power to customers in Pathfinder Meadows, Exeter Golf Course Estates, Country Club Estates, Windspread and Dunham Drive developments, the company said.

Met-Ed serves about 580,000 customers in a 3,330-square-mile area of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy is based in Akron, Ohio, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FE.

Shares in the company last traded at $39.91. In the past 52 weeks, FirstEnergy shares have traded as high as $48.85 and as low as $35.32.

The company's market value (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $22.8 billion.