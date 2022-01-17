BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Met-Ed is working to get the lights back on for hundreds of homes and businesses in Berks and Lebanon counties.
Power problems and the threat of refreezing are the big concerns following the area's latest winter storm.
Met-Ed crews are working to restore power after the snowfall and wind took down poles and caused trees to hit power lines, resulting in outages.
"It's pretty widespread across Berks and into the Lebanon area, too," said Todd Meyers, Met-Ed spokesperson.
Meyers said it is not so much the road conditions hampering crews.
"It's the gusting winds, and when you get winds that are 40 miles per hour, so then it's not safe for the guys to go up in the bucket truck," Meyers said.
Public Works crews in Reading have been working around the clock to clear snow and slush.
"They addressed everything, salted, pushed around what we could," said Kyle Zeiber, Reading Public Works Department operations division manager. "We had about 17 people on third shift and about 19 people on regular shift."
Still, Zeiber says the storm wasn't anything they haven't seen before.
"It's pretty much standard," he said. "It was fairly light."
Meanwhile, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County is extending the Code Blue ordinance for Reading until Wednesday, requiring dog owners to bring their animals inside, except for supervised bathroom breaks and exercise.
The Reading Parking Authority opened city garages for free, so people could move their cars under cover during the storm. That lasts until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
If you are out on the roads and you see downed wires, Met-Ed is urging you to stay away.