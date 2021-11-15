BERN TWP., Pa. — Berks County is in the national spotlight this week.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser delivered his party's weekly address from the Fraternal Order of Police memorial in Bern Township.
His message focused on ensuring that America's veteran-owned businesses have the tools and economic environment the need to succeed.
"Hearing the stories of how our American heroes made it from combat to Main Street and their experiences of creating jobs and enriching their communities was truly inspiring," Meuser said of his recent participation in a roundtable discussion with veteran owners of small businesses.
"But, the general consensus was the same," he continued. "Taxes, mandates, inflation, energy costs, product shortages, and labor shortages are smothering them. Causing uncertainty and threatening their viability, and they feel that the federal government is against them."
Meuser said Congress must pass policies that will alleviate those pressures on the small-business owners and allow them to thrive.
Last Friday, Meuser joined Hamburg Mayor George Holmes in visiting several shops and restaurants in the borough's downtown.