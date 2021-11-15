U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser delivers weekly Republican address

BERN TWP., Pa. — Berks County is in the national spotlight this week.

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser delivered his party's weekly address from the Fraternal Order of Police memorial in Bern Township.

His message focused on ensuring that America's veteran-owned businesses have the tools and economic environment the need to succeed.

"Hearing the stories of how our American heroes made it from combat to Main Street and their experiences of creating jobs and enriching their communities was truly inspiring," Meuser said of his recent participation in a roundtable discussion with veteran owners of small businesses.

"But, the general consensus was the same," he continued. "Taxes, mandates, inflation, energy costs, product shortages, and labor shortages are smothering them. Causing uncertainty and threatening their viability, and they feel that the federal government is against them."

Meuser said Congress must pass policies that will alleviate those pressures on the small-business owners and allow them to thrive.

Last Friday, Meuser joined Hamburg Mayor George Holmes in visiting several shops and restaurants in the borough's downtown.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.