READING, Pa. — The Mexican flag is flying at Reading City Hall, as a flag raising ceremony took place Friday evening.

Saturday is Mexican Independence Day, which celebrates Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. The city says more than 13,000 people who live in Reading have Mexican lineage.

A Mexican Independence Day celebration is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oakbrook Brewing Company in southwest Reading.