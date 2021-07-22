READING, Pa. | Onlookers were watching as Reading police went door to door talking to neighbors and looking for evidence after gunshots rang out on Marion Street early Thursday afternoon.
"Our officers were dispatched out to the 1100 & 1200 blocks of Marion Street initially for reports of shots fired and a potential shooting victim here," says Reading police chief Richard Tornielli.
They found a man who had been shot. Police say the victim was conscious and able to speak, but was quickly transported to the hospital.
"We don't have any information on specifics of how the shooting occurred at this point, we just know that there was potentially an exchange of gunfire between the victim and someone else," says Tornielli.
The chief says any shooting that happens in the city is a priority and that police are actively trying to find out who is responsible.
"In the city there are folks out on the street all times of the day," says Tornielli. "People work different hours, they're coming and going to bars or other venues here in the city so, whether it's daytime or nighttime, they're all serious incidents."
There's been no word on the victim's condition.
Police say they believe the other shooter(s) may have been on foot despite initial unconfirmed reports of a drive by.
If you have any information, contact the Reading Police Department.