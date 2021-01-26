CLAY TWP., Pa. – Every year, Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area becomes home to up to 200,000 snow geese and thousands of tundra swans that are on their way to summer breeding grounds in the Arctic.
"Today is the first day we were counting, and we had 8,000 snow geese, roughly 500 tundra swans and 1,500 Canadian geese," said Lauren Ferreri, manager of the facility.
"The main focus we have is getting the word out that our visitor center will be closed," she said.
Social distancing protocols and guidelines are in place throughout the area. Some restrooms are available in certain areas. People are urged to come early in the morning or on weekdays to help avoid crowds.
Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has launched an interactive platform on its website where people can livestream the migration, access maps, read viewing tips, and more.
"We do have an online webcam — a live webcam of the lake so people can view that from their own home without coming here in person," Ferreri said.
In the early 1900s, the snow goose population was as few as 2,000 birds. Today, thanks in part to conservation efforts, the snow goose population is estimated to be between 10 to 20 million. Snow geese began to arrive at Middle Creek in the mid-1990s.
"We're not anywhere close to peak right now," Ferreri said. "We're getting there but we probably won't see peak until mid-February or later than that."