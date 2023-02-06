SPRING TWP., Pa. - Students from across Berks County went head to head to put their math skills to the test.

Kids from nine middle schools piled into Penn State Berks on Saturday to compete in the Mathcounts competition.

They answered dozens of tough math problems during multiple rounds of competition.

Organizers say that while the competition can get intense, Mathcounts is about much more.

"To come together and share their love of problem-solving and solving riddles and puzzles, but also what makes a really good math problem and kind of go head-to-head with each other," said Mallory Jakoby.

The top finishers from Mathcounts Berks will compete in the statewide competition next month in Harrisburg.