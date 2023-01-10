SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Construction at the Governor Mifflin School District Athletic and Community Center, also known as the GMACC, reached a milestone Tuesday as contractors installed the final piece of structural steel on the building.

Current Mifflin students, as well as staff and board members, were given the opportunity to sign the beam. School officials see it as a way for them to leave their impression on the building, and greater community, for many years to come.

“The signed beam is evidence of our commitment as district stakeholders to always work together to vision out and develop opportunities for all students that will enhance their learning,” said Assistant Superintendent Lisa Hess.

“It is also a symbol of the true intent of this building: a community center,” she added.

The addition of this facility marks the second phase in the district’s building project.

In this phase, the majority of athletic amenities currently housed in the middle and high schools, such as locker rooms, gymnasiums, and athletic offices, will be relocated to the new building.

During the third phase, the vacant spaces in the existing buildings will be reconfigured to create more classroom space for STEAM learning, music and more.

Structural work on the exterior of the building is wrapping up. Contractors are expected to move on to interior finishes in early Spring 2023.

At the district’s school board meeting on January 9, Damion Spahr of SiteLogiq reported that the project is on schedule to be completed by the August 2023 target date.