SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin School District is preparing to bid farewell to its superintendent.
Steve Gerhard will be leaving the district to take a job with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU), where he will serve as assistant executive director.
Gerhard has led Mifflin as its superintendent since 2015.
"We are grateful for Dr. Gerhard's service to our community over the past five years," Jim Ulrich, the school board's president, said in a statement Friday, "and while it was not our desire to see him move on at this time, we know that his strong leadership style will be an asset in his next role."
Gerhard is set to begin his new job in Downingtown on Jan. 4. His move will bring about a reunion of sorts. He will work alongside George Fiore, who joined the CCIU as its executive director in 2019, after serving three years as the superintendent of the Kutztown Area School District. Prior to that, he was a principal in the Wilson School District, where Gerhard also served as an assistant superintendent.
"Going forward, it will be a team effort between Dr. Fiore, Dr. Gerhard and CCIU administrative leadership," said Bonnie Wolff, the CCIU's board president. "I am confident that Dr. Fiore and the CCIU division directors will share their organizational knowledge with Dr. Gerhard to ensure that his transition from superintendent to IU assistant executive director is a smooth one."
As for Governor Mifflin, its board president said plans are already in the works to replace Gerhard.
"Our school board is dedicated to maintaining the continuity of growth that our district achieved under Dr. Gerhard's leadership, Ulrich said. "To that end, our board will make a recommendation for his replacement in November that reflects our desire to continue to build upon the strong foundation we now have in place and honor the progressive and positive work our entire district staff has been doing over the past several years."
In addition to his roles at Governor Mifflin and Wilson, Gerhard served for six years as high school principal and assistant superintendent in the Twin Valley School District.