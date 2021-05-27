READING, Pa. | There are signature tools of the trade for a broadcaster: A headset, a microphone, and a mixing board.
And perhaps most importantly, the listeners.
"It's very bittersweet, I mean. These are my family members, so is Hamid Chaudhry. All the vendors here at the Shillington Farmers Market. I'm excited about my next chapter, but I'm also going to miss these guys," said Mike Faust.
For Mighty Mike Faust's longtime Feedback listeners, some refer to themselves as pretty close to family.
"Thanks to WEEU and Mike Faust, I'm Berks County's favorite adopted son," noted Hamid Chaudhry, the business owner.
Others, who are on the receiving end of over 20 years of radio waves, just go by Matt from Shillington.
"Mike likes discussing big issues of the day," said Mike, from Shillington. "He likes discussing the lighter stuff. I enjoy discussing all of those things."
Now, as Faust looks out from behind the WEEU mic, he's looking back on his career when he took over for Jack Holcomb.
"Eventually it just sunk in that this is my turn now," he said. "This is my gig."
Or, when a broadcast about the faltering foundation at the Pagoda sparked an unexpected amount of interest.
"My goodness there's so much power in this microphone, so to pick one moment over the other. There've been so many," he added.
All of those many moments are indefinitely leading up to the final one. For Mike, it's only fitting that he's surrounded by that family of listeners for one last Feedback on the road.
"Every single one is amazing, but afterwards you're just exhausted. Emotionally and physically," Mike noted. "So this whole last couple weeks has been very surreal and exhausting but in a good way."