LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — When it comes to the weather, things don't always go as planned.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County knows that firsthand. The resort had planned to open its slopes in Longswamp Township to the general public on Wednesday, but that plan was thwarted by the arrival of more unseasonably mild weather.
Bear Creek was able to begin making its first snow of the season on Dec. 19, and it opened its slopes earlier this week for some season passholders and hotel guests to sneak in a preview of the skiing and snowboarding season before the temperatures climbed again.
Bear Creek has not determined a new date for opening its slopes for the regular season. The resort may catch a break next Monday, when the high temperature is forecast to be only 34 degrees.