HAMBURG, Pa. — A lot happened on the football field at Hamburg High School's game before the action even started.

A parade of motorcycles, bands, and even a Black Hawk helicopter flew over during the national anthem. It was not your typical Friday night lights game.

Shawn Gravish, Director of Safety and Security for the high school said, "We have military personnel, retired and active. We have the local police departments, state police, local police, and first responders with our local firefighters and EMTs."

All were honored at Hamburg's home game Friday night.

"We take pride in these folks," said Gravish. "They are near and dear to our hearts. With our local veterans, and first responders, without those people helping our community, we wouldn't have a community."

Before the ceremony and game began, those honored were treated to a meal. We asked some what advice they had for students. Army National Guard member, George McDonald said, "I would say, never give up, you know there's going to be challenges and things that you're going to come across."

"Enjoy the little things. That's something I noticed doing any kind of military training or any kind of training at all," said Army National Guard member, Michael Maenza.

The night was extra special for Maenza, as it was bit of a homecoming.

"This is the first time being back in my high school since I graduated about four years ago," he said.

He and so many were moved by the special night.

"It makes me feel like I'm making a difference and I'm doing something that people appreciate, and it makes me appreciate what I'm doing," Maenza said. "It keeps me motivated."