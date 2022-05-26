BERN TWP., Pa. - A blood donation center in our region is partnering with others across the country to help those in need in Texas, and anywhere else tragedy strikes.
"Our hearts are breaking for children, teachers and families in Texas this week," said Rami Nemeh, COO Miller Keystone Blood Center.
Miller Keystone Blood Center, which has a center in Bern Township, has already sent much needed pints of blood to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
"It is our mission and passion to partner with our local community, all of the community blood centers to save lives and provide a continual supply of blood services," continued Nemeh.
It's part of a new grouping called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp or BERC, teaming up with dozens of independent blood donor centers across the country to assist during major tragedies.
"The blood centers in this group commit to collecting extra units on a rotating on-call schedule to create an available supply of blood and blood products," said Nemeh.
According to Miller Keystone, the nation's independent blood centers handle nearly half the need across the country and we are in an ongoing blood shortage crisis.
"We are not back at where we would like to be at this point, Nemeh continued. "Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we had to cancel a lot of drives."
