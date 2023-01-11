HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is awarding $100 million in grants targeting violence in the state. More than $4 million is heading to Berks County.

The Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading is getting more than $600,000 of that.

"I think we were speechless when we first got the word," said Chris Winters, Olivet Boys and Girls Club president and CEO.

Winters said children were reporting more violence in the streets, an uptick that dropped during the holidays. He wants the community to know that Olivet is a safe haven.

"This grant is going to help us do a better job of making sure that we're addressing their needs, what their problems are, what's going on in their community," said Winters.

He tells us several local lawmakers and officials told the club about the grant program. The funds will be used to enhance and expand mental health programming.

Money is also going to Reading Hospital, the Salvation Army, Penn State, the Center for Children's Law and Policy and the Berks Community Action Program.

State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said she would like to see them partner up.

"It's a problem and our youth need outlets such as the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and many others to be engaged, to have positive outlets, if you will and other paths towards success," she said.