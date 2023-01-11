NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Slippery roads possible this morning... Light snow, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain, will overspread the area early this morning. With temperatures at or below freezing, particularly at higher elevations, roads may become slippery. Early morning motorists should use caution and allow themselves extra time, especially if traveling above 1,000 feet elevation. Precipitation should change to plain rain as temperatures warm above freezing by midday.