READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania is awarding $100 million in grants targeting violence in the state, and more than $4 million is heading to Berks County.
Six county-based organizations are receiving grants: Reading Hospital, the Salvation Army, Penn State University, the Center for Children's Law and Policy, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County, and the Berks Community Action Program.
The Berks Community Action Program is getting $800,000. It's had an anti-violence and anti-gang initiative for the last couple of years.
"This will sustain that effort probably for the next three years, so we're really, really well pleased," said Lawrence Berringer, BCAP executive director.
His plan is to get dollars to the grassroots level.
"We have to start with the little kids," he said. "We have to empower them. We have to give them the resources."
The Olivet Boys & Girls Club is getting more than $600,000. President and CEO Chris Winters says the grant will enhance things already in place, like help with mental wellness and the professional development of the club's team.
"I think we were speechless when we first got the word," Winters said.
According to Winters, children have reported an uptick in violence, which dropped during the holidays. He wants the community to know that Olivet is a safe haven.
"This grant is going to help us do a better job of making sure that we're addressing their needs, what their problems are, what's going on in their community," Winters said.
He tells us several local lawmakers and officials told the club about the grant program. The funds will be used to enhance and expand mental health programming.
State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-129th District) said she would like to see the organizations partner up.
"It's a problem, and our youth need outlets such as the Olivet Boys & Girls Club and many others to be engaged, to have positive outlets, if you will, and other paths towards success," she said.