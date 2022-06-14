BERKS CO., Pa. - Millions of dollars in improvements and more roundabouts could be coming to Berks County. The long-range transportation plans are expected to be adopted in just a few weeks.
Planners are gathering feedback on the proposals, says Transportation Planner Alan Piper.
"Good and poor levels of pavement on the interstate and the national highway system. And also bridge performance measures are the same," said Piper.
Details about the plans were discussed at the latest Reading Area Transportation Study meeting on Tuesday. The county is on the verge of adopting some of its most momentous road improvement projects in its history, including the reconstruction of the West Shore Bypass.
"In and of itself, it's probably the single most expensive project that we've ever considered here in Berks county," continued Piper. "To try and eliminate the congestion that's located southbound 222, where it merges with the West Shore Bypass."
Additionally, more improvements in the form of roundabouts are expected on 222 to continue to improve travel to Kutztown and into the Lehigh Valley.
"Our next two efforts will be to come back and begin a new roundabout on 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township," Piper said.
Improvements to Route 183 are also being considered, as it often serves as an alternate path if Route 61 is backed up due to accidents or other issues. These long range plans are expected to be adopted in July, then it will head to the State Transportation Commission in August, and to the federal level in September.