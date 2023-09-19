SPRING TWP., Pa. – Drivers in parts of Berks County should expect some travel disruptions Tuesday as Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to Reading Area Community College.

Harris will visit RACC as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour."

The Spring Township Police Department said there will be minor traffic disruptions as the vice president's motorcade moves locations within the county.

Police caution that there may also be a high degree of law enforcement presence, causing delays.