BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- Some people in Berks County are ready to make a stink. They say their trash isn't being collected when it should be.

An A.J. Blosenski customer in the Morgantown area reached out to 69 News, saying the hauler has not picked up trash or recycling for several weeks.

Customers in other areas expressed similar concerns in recent weeks.

"The trash is still here from last week," said Elmer Kuhns, Jr., a Blosenski customer who lives in Alsace Township.

Kuhns is more tolerant than some. "We understand the situation," he added. "I mean, it's like where I work too. It's hard to get good help."

Customers with Eagle Disposal have also complained about a dip in service.

"Just waiting for it to get picked up," said Avery Fritsch, an Eagle Disposal customer who lives in Marion Township. "Some of it is going along the road and blowing in the wind."

In Marion Township the residents use Eagle Disposal as their trash hauler because the township contracts with that provider. But they say it's been a couple of weeks since their trash has been picked up.

The Marion Township website has an update saying Eagle Disposal says the trash collection should be completed in town by July 18th. If not, residents should report it to the township.

"Nobody wants to see this on their road and especially in front of their houses," said Fritsch.

A.J. Blosenski and Eagle Disposal have messages on their websites acknowledging service interruptions and delays.

Blosenski says it's experiencing staff shortages, and it's aggressively hiring and training additional staff.

Eagle Disposal also acknowledged it has fallen behind on some collections and is working to hire new employees and restructure operations.