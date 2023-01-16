EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4.
"Having the device itself, probably the most important evidence would be the content of text messages where she was directly communicating with somebody that way," said Scott Curtis, retired FBI agent.
Curtis says once a phone is disabled, it cannot be tracked anymore. He said on top of finding it, investigators could be looking at Brown's work and personal cellphone data and internet history.
"Was she searching certain names, locations?" Curtis said. "You know, that could be important leads there to pursue and following up with interviews as relevant of why she was engaging in that activity."
Eric Robuck, CEO of cyber security company the Valander Group, said a cellphone can be tracked until it's turned off or dies.
"It writes to a file saying, 'This is what I have, this is who you are, this is where you are, this is what you're doing,'" said Robuck.
He said his guess is the value of finding a phone is determining its exact location.
"A lot of information is not stored on your phone," Robuck added. "A lot of information is stored at Google or stored out at the cellphone providers."
Sources told our partners at WPVI that investigators searched the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter Township related to the case of a missing Montgomery County woman. However, on Monday, it appeared the search at the landfill had stopped or paused.
The district attorney said Brown, a 43-year-old mother, was last seen by a friend and business associate on Jan. 3. Investigators say her car was parked outside her home in Limerick Township, and her keys, wallet, work phone and purse were found inside.
A dumpster was towed away, and Philadelphia Police could be seen at her complex on Jan. 6.
Brown's family and friends have put up fliers and held a vigil, praying for her safe return.
They're offering a $15,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the Montgomery County detectives.