READING, Pa. — Two children from Reading who were reported Thursday to be missing and possibly in danger while in the company of their parents were later found safe in Delaware, officials said.
Delaware State Police located the 8-year-old and 8-month-old girls and their parents, according to a spokesman for the Reading mayor's office.
The children's parents, Darrick Seachrist, 31, and Kayla Seachrist, 28, have each been charged in Berks County with two counts of interference with the custody of children, a third-degree felony, and two counts of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The Seachrists are being held in Delaware pending their extradition to Pennsylvania. Court documents show that they live in Lancaster County.
The children's disappearance prompted the Pennsylvania State Police to issue a "missing endangered person advisory." Their discovery was reported about a half-hour later.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Sara and Aria SEACHRIST have been located and are safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 16, 2021
The police had said they believed the children may be at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen with their parents at approximately 5:12 a.m. Thursday on Arlington Street in Reading.
Authorities said they expect to release more information about the case later Thursday.