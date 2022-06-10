WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing Police say two children reported missing from Berks County are safe and healthy.
Officials say the children, were believed to be in Virginia with their mother, 22-year-old Eden Matthews.
The Fredericksburg Police department were contacted to assist and located the children. The children were found with their father in Virginia.
Matthews is still wanted by police on theft of vehicle charge.
The 5-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were last seen at their grandmother's house on Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing on Wednesday. Police say Matthews took her cousin's 2021 black Hyundai Tucson and took the children from the home.
An Amber alert was not issued because, according to police, it didn't meet the criteria. However, a missing persons alert was issued because of concerning statements made by Matthews.
"She had made a statement to her mother that she didn't feel she was in the right state of mind," said Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips. "Based upon that, the family advised that she was using drugs."
Police say the mother was charged with neglect in Virginia. This specific situation involved what police called "a plan" between a children and youth outfit in Virginia for the kids to stay with their grandmother in Wyomissing. It was not a court order, though, so the mother's parental rights were still maintained.