READING, Pa. | Hours after the cops found a missing Maryland man's car near the Pagoda, officers started a search, only to find that man trapped about 30 feet underground and he'd been there for days.
"He had fallen or entered into a like a 30-foot cavern or a cistern," says Reading Police Patrol Captain Brian Rogers.
Two Reading police officers started their shift Friday on the mountain near the Pagoda searching for the missing man.
"Funny thing is they entered the woods, to make contact with each other one of them actually yelled 'Marco' and another one yelled 'polo' so they could meet up to start their search," says Rogers. "When they did that, the individual called out 'help'. He was found then very shortly thereafter by those patrol officers."
Rescue crews quickly arrived on scene.
"We initiated a vertical extrication system which uses a rope and rigging equipment," says Chief Michael Glore with Reading Fire. "We placed a ground ladder to the base of the hole, which allowed easy access."
The man who authorities believe had been down there since Monday was able to climb the ladder to get out with some safety precautions in place.
He was taken to the hospital and authorities say he seemed to be doing okay. They say it's amazing he was discovered.
"They weren't directed to come up here to do an additional search because we had no other information credible to say that the person was here, other than their car was located, so those officers took it upon themselves," says Rogers. "It was a phenomenal job."
"There were a lot of things combined that could've taken its toll on him, in addition to the elements," says Glore. "At the base of the hole thankfully the environment was relatively stable, and that worked to our advantage and to his as well."