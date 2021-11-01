Search for missing plane from Berks off Cape Cod coast

Massachusetts Environmental Police tweeted this photo of one of its boats assisting in the search for an aircraft from Berks County that was reported down off Nauset Beach.

 Massachusetts Environmental Police

ORLEANS, Mass. — The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled Sunday night, officials said.

The Piper PA-28, which departed from Berks County, was reported missing at around 10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement. It was headed to Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts.

One person was on board the plane, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The original call was made to the Air Force Regional Command Center by a concerned friend who was waiting for the aircraft in Chatham. The Air Force then contacted the Coast Guard.

The aircraft's last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m., descending at 4,000 feet per minute.

The search taking place off Nauset Beach in Orleans involved a Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter, three Coast Guard vessels, as well as area harbormasters and other assets, the Coast Guard said.

No information about the plane's occupant was released.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.