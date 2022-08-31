READING, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl from Reading who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert after being abducted early Wednesday morning was later found safe 150 miles away, walking barefoot along the streets of Brooklyn, New York. Her alleged abductor is in custody.

Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted from inside her home in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. Police issued the Amber Alert shortly before 3 p.m., publicizing a description of the girl and the suspect's vehicle.

Later in the day, New York City police officers responded to the report of a girl walking without shoes on Glenmore Avenue in East New York, according to WABC-TV. She was then taken to the NYPD's 75th Precinct.

Kalia-Henry was later returned to her home in Reading; the suspect, Duayne Taylor, 47, remained in custody in New York on charges of kidnapping, burglary, and aggravated assault, the Reading police said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

"Let this be a lesson for anyone who tries to harm one of our little ones," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. "We will do everything possible to be sure they get apprehended immediately."

Police said they believe there was some sort of connection between Kalia-Henry and the suspect, but they do not yet know how they knew each other.

Police said the abduction was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the Reading neighborhood where the girl lives. Neighbors, though, are still uneasy.

"It's getting worse and worse. Can't be out here no more," said Antonio Serrano, who lives not far from where the kidnapping took place. "I'm worried about everyone else's kids, like who they going to kidnap next?"

Serrano said he's lived in Reading all his life. The news of Kalia-Henry's kidnapping was not sitting well with him.

"I feel bad," he said. "I'd go crazy. I love my kids."

His daughter, who's just two years younger than Kalia-Henry, was also shaken.

"I was scared," said Adalynn Serrano.

City police said they will release more details Thursday.