READING, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl from Reading who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Janae Kalia-Henry was reported to have been abducted in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police issued the Amber Alert shortly before 3 p.m.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Reading police said they were working with federal agencies on information "that has become available" in the case.

Janae was earlier reported to have been abducted by an unknown male and placed into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Pennsylvania license plate.

A city spokesman said "this is a very active and busy investigation."

Police were expected to provide additional information in a news conference Wednesday evening.