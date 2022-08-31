READING, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl from Reading who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted from inside her home off Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. Police issued the Amber Alert shortly before 3 p.m.

She was found in New York City, Reading police said during a news conference Wednesday evening. She will be brought home to Reading Wednesday night.

There's no word on whether the girl had any injuries.

Police have the suspect, 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor, in custody in New York City.

Police say they believe there was some sort of connection between Kalia-Henry and the suspect, but they do not yet know how they knew each other.

Police say the abduction was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the Reading neighborhood where the girl lives.

City Police say they will release more details Thursday.