READING, Pa. - A new exhibit exploring flight and space is opening in Berks County. Mission Aerospace opens Saturday at Reading Public Museum.

Mark Mazurkiewicz of the museum planetarium said the exhibit will feature airplanes, supersonic jets and some of the earliest aircraft.

Mission Aerospace invites visitors of all ages to explore flight and navigation of the past, present and future.

Mazurkiewicz said the exhibit "traces man's history of flight, from the Wright Brothers to modern day." He continued that it "it traces NASA history from the early 1950's to present day and how it has evolved."

The exhibit is described as very interactive and includes building stations, a maze and even a place to design your very own airplane.

"Paper airplanes will probably be the highlight," said Mazurkiewicz. "Children of all ages will be able to make their own airplane and throw in a specially designed chamber."

Mission Aerospace will even feature some attractions from the museum planetarium, including meteorites and tektites.

Mission Aerospace runs from January 21 - May 7.

Admission per day is: $10 adults (18-64), $6 children/seniors/college students (w/ID) and free to Members and children three years old and under.

The Museum is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.