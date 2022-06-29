READING, Pa. – The former headquarters for Meridian Bank in Reading will be transformed into a mixed-use property.
The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night granted approval to a final land development plan submitted by Shuman Development Group to convert the 14,638-square-foot, five-story building at 35 N. Sixth St. into a mixed-use space.
It will feature commercial retail uses on the first floor, office space on the second floor and 39 residential apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors.
The building has been vacant for the past decade.
During last month's meeting, Planner William Cinfici praised Alan Shuman's plan to save the building, saying the proposed use is what downtown Reading needs.
Walnut Street housing for veterans
During Tuesday's meeting, the planning commission also tabled a proposed final annexation plan to combine 615, 617 and 619 Walnut St. into one deed.
The project is a plan from the Berks County Redevelopment Authority to provide 12 apartment housing units at the site for veterans without homes.
The planning commission tabled the plan because it had not received the required review from the county planning office.
Elks Club building
The commission approved the submission of a conditional use application for Reading City Council to consider a banquet hall at the former Elks Club building at 46 S. Sixth St.
Shuman Development Group plans to convert the 14,000-square-foot historic structure into a banquet hall, while restoring it to the same configuration as it had in 1908.
City Council will need to grant a conditional use approval before further planning can be considered.