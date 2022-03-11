WYOMISSING, Pa. | Good news for local fans and sports bars, there will be baseball. One sports bar general manager says he's excited that the season will happen.
With everything that's been going on in the world, those that look to baseball as a distraction say they're thrilled about the news.
For a while there it wasn't looking good. But despite losing spring training, there will be major league baseball in the weeks ahead.
"I'm glad they got done with the lockout, I'm glad they signed the agreement because honestly that's not good," said Gregory Rodgers of Reading. "Everybody enjoys the sports. I feel like they should get time to watch it."
"I love the Phillies, I'm excited, I love baseball," said Nikki Kopi, from Fleetwood. "It's really exciting with everything opening back up. I'm just excited to go and see."
It's not just fans who are expressing their excitement for major league baseball, but also area business owners, especially those who often cater to sports fans.
"If we would have had to go through this again the same type of thing, cause baseball impacts our business with 10 TV's, a giant 161 inch projection TV, we have a ton of people who come in just to watch games," said Randy McKinley, the general manager at Slyfox.
Cause don't forget, we've also got BaseballTowne in our own backyard.
"We've had a great relationship with Scott and his team over there the players come in," said McKinley. "We have our beer over there. So baseballs a big part of this area."
Slyfox in Wyomissing already has shirts ready for opening day.
"This year we are gonna be releasing our slugger pils again so in conjunction with opening day we will make sure we have that unfiltered pils with the great looking cans," said McKinley.
With businesses like Slyfox continuing to see more and more people returning to a sense of normalcy, this latest news regarding pro ball, means a lot.
"So for the majority everybody is ready to get back out," he added.
Big plans for opening day at Slyfox in Wyomissing with major league baseball action expected to start April 7th.