JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Maybe you do all your banking online, but that's not the case for everyone

"I used to walk to the bank, and now they're closing and I have to drive to Wyomissing or Myerstown, and so it's very convenient," said Mary Bashore.

"We were without a community bank, and we are very grateful that the Bank of Bird-in-Hand is going to be here for the community for the people," said Peter Reifsnyder.

Say hello to Lancaster County-based Bank of Bird-In-Hand, on wheels, in a parking lot off Route 183 in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville.

"We had many calls from customers — 'Please, come to our area' — so we developed this theory of we call it the gelt or money bus that's fully equipped as a moving bank branch on wheels," said Lori Maley, the bank's president and chief operating officer.

The bank said it's addressing the issue of "bank deserts." That's an area without adequate access to bank services.

"As some of the larger banks continue to close branches in rural areas, that's leaving people without a bank for distances as big as 10 to 15 miles," said Maley.

"It's nice to just have a more personal banking experience, and I'm really looking forward to being with them and getting to know them better," said Darlene Reifsnyder.

For now, the bus pulls up at the spot twice a week, but officials said in the past, other mobile bank efforts have led to a more long-term stay.