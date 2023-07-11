EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The region is still trying to recover from the heavy rains that triggered flash flooding on Sunday.

"Down here on Hollywood, it was bad, it was really bad," said Sondra Fletcher, who lives on Hollywood Drive in the Penn View Mobile Home Park at the edge of Stony Creek.

She is one of many reliving the horrors of Sunday's flood while trying to clean up.

Fletcher sent her children out to get to safety then quickly gathered a few items, and her cat, and headed out amidst the rising waters herself.

"I saw my neighbors on the front porch and I thought, I'll try and get to them, and about that time it swept me," recalled Fletcher.

She has a number of scratches and other injuries from when the water took her.

"What saved me was, there's another gentleman who lives down the way, and he jumped in the water and pulled me out," Fletcher said.

Neighbors watched in horror as their homes and belongings became submerged.

"It's scary. The firemen were coming for people to put them in the boats [to move them to] another street," said Wilfredo Vasquez.

Now, many are left with an uncertain future and a big mess.

"There's families here that we don't even know where to start," said Angelina Ortiz, whose mobile home was damaged.

"We need people, volunteers, somebody, to help us to clean the yard, to remove all that wood and all the mud," said Rosa Serrano, who lives in the mobile home park.

The Exeter Township supervisors passed a disaster emergency due to the damage.

Some families don't even have homes to return to, but residents say if you look, there's always a silver lining.

"The best thing is the whole community came together," said Fletcher.