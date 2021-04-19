READING, Pa. - With only his walker, Amilcar Montanez, of Reading, sauntered across the city to finally get his first COVID-19 shot.
"It was real hard to get it," said Montanez. "I had the chance to come over here and I found out so I quickly put my name on it."
It turns out many others in Reading shared the same struggle.
"I mean, yeah, I've tried a few times but every time I went, it was full, there were no spots open," said Aida Sanchez of Reading, who also got her first vaccine.
But on Monday morning came a beacon of hope, in the form of a big RV. In that RV is a mobile vaccine clinic, currently on tour across Pennsylvania. The state partnered up with Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield to make it possible. Officials say the tour targets underserved communities.
"Large portions of the Reading population are in the most vulnerable groups," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
Around 300 people got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in a parking lot near the corner of South 5th and Cherry streets. Reading is stop number four on the tour, with 116 stops still to go.
"We need to get vaccinated," said Moran.
Moran says the mobile clinic, CATE, short for Community-Accessible Testing and Education, comes at no cost to the city, but for Montanez, it's priceless.
"I want to protect everybody, not only my family but everybody that lives in Reading," said Montanez.