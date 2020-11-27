MOHNTON, Pa. - Timothy and Lisanette Corchado and family just spent another Thanksgiving together. They have a lot to be thankful for, but they have a long road ahead.
"He just needs to continue to keep fighting, give it all he has, you know?" Lisanette said.
The Mohnton couple were living a normal life until something happened to Timothy on February 7, 2019.
"I was at work, my daughter's the one that found him having a seizure. He was rushed to the ER," Lisanette said.
The diagnosis was a stage 2 glioma: brain cancer.
"I wasn't prepared for it, no one's prepared for a situation like that," Lisanette said.
A week later, Timothy underwent brain surgery. Doctors could only remove part of the tumor. Chemo and radiation would follow.
Timothy now has physical and speech limitations, and knows the toll it's also taking on his wife.
"I know that she's hurt," Timothy said.
Countless trips to rehab and occupational therapy have taken over their lives. After being denied full coverage twice, and with only a single source of income, Lisanette started a GoFundMe to help pay for his bills.
"You give me hope," Timothy said.
Timothy's making progress-his latest MRI showed reduced swelling.
They rely on their devotion to each other. It's his cancer, but their battle.