MOHNTON, Pa. - The future of Mohnton's police department will be a topic of discussion for the borough council at its virtual workshop session Wednesday night.
The council said it is considering two options. One would be for the borough to transition from employing a part-time police force to on that operates on a full-time basis; the other would be to contract for service with the Cumru Township Police Department.
The council said it will not be voting on the matter Wednesday night.
The public can access the 7 p.m. meeting via Zoom. The ID is 852 0665 7341; the passcode is 676243.
Residents who wish to comment on the matter can do so by sending an email to info@mohntonboro.org, including their name, address, and phone number. The comments will be read aloud during the meeting.