READING, Pa. - A lengthy motion filed in advance of a court hearing in Reading on Thursday for Lisa Snyder, an Albany Township woman accused of killing her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter by hanging them in the basement of the family's home last year, discusses the attorneys' plan to launch an insanity plea on behalf of his client.
The court documents discuss Snyder's mental capacity at the time of the children's deaths on Sept. 26, 2019. Her attorneys state in the motion that she has a "chronic history of severe mental disorders," which include depression with psychotic features, anxiety and affective disorders and other mental issues.
The motion states when the children were killed, Snyder was suffering from major depressive disorder and borderline personality disorder. The document surmises that Snyder believed her children were suffering from physical, psychological and/or emotional harm being caused by others and she had a desire to protect her children from feelings of abandonment or pain.
The court documents also ask for other relief, including that the dog-related sexual charges be detached from the murder charges because Snyder's attorneys believe they have no bearing on the case and may taint the jury's perception.
The motion also requests a change of venue, citing extensive pretrial publicity in Berks County, and that crime scene photos and Snyder's online search history prior to the children's deaths not be shown to the jury.
Snyder remains in the Berks County Jail without bail on charges of first- and third-degree murder. She is due back in court on Feb. 12.