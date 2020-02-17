CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Some students in Berks County spent their Presidents Day off from school sharing with others what they've learned.

Members of Cumru Elementary's Monarch Whisperers group teamed up to clean the nearby Rabbit Run Stream of litter and debris.

The students, under the direction of elementary STEM teacher Janemarie McKay, have made it their mission to educate the community about the impact trash and grass clippings have on the stream and the surrounding environment.

By restoring the stream's health, their hope is to increase the population of monarch butterflies in the area.

