READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania announced this week that it is expecting to receive around $11 billion for roads and more than $1.5 billion for bridges among the funds it will be getting from President Biden's historic infrastructure bill.
"People ask, you know, what our next projects are going to be with this new money, and I'll be honest, I don't know really know exactly yet," said Alan Piper, Berks County transportation planner.
Piper said the county is still awaiting to receive final word from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on how much it is getting.
He said based on numbers he is seeing, it could equate to $67 million over the next four years.
"That's good," said Piper. "I temper that with the fact that two years ago when PennDOT came out and said they needed more money to shift over to the interstate program."
Piper said that could put the county back to where it was a couple years ago. It is money he said he is hoping they can use to step up the program in major corridors, like routes 222, 422 and 61.
This comes as Piper said the county is developing its next 20-year plan.
"There's a good possibility, too, that we may be in line for more money," Piper said. "There's a separate set-aside for money coming into the state for bridges."
Piper added he thinks there's a lot of money that will be coming in regard to transit. He said it could be weeks after the final legislation is signed before he finds out any of the county totals.