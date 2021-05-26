POTTSTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele put together a taskforce of detectives from around the county to help local police departments find missing children in danger of being trafficked or exploited.
According to the FBI, of the approximately 400,000 children reported missing each year, the majority are runaways.
"Each case is different, each circumstance is different," says Chief Mick Markovich, from the Pottstown Police Department.
He says this isn't to focus on runaways who just end up at a friend's house. "We're talking about somebody that's unhappy with their life, somebody that runs away that could go to the city or to another state and that's where they'll be victimized," says Chief Markovich.
He picked Detective Corporal Todd Istenes and Detective Brooke Hatfield from the Pottstown Police Department to be part of the team.
The goal is that when a department needs help with a runaway case someone from the task force can be assigned to help locate the child as quickly as possible.
"I think the fresher things are, the newer things are, the better the chances of us finding people and solving cases," says Det. Corp. Istenes
"It is very critical to intervene as soon as possible to be able to make a difference before they go too far away, they're taken too far away, or they're just in it too long where you get past the point where you can really make a difference," says Det. Hatfield.
The taskforce handled its first case this week where a 15-year-old girl who ran away was found in a hotel in Atlantic City. She was safely returned home.
Istenes and Hatfield have yet to collaborate on a case but they say this outcome is why the taskforce matters.
"If we can make a difference in one child's life that's worth it," says Det. Hatfield.