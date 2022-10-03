READING, Pa. — Property owners in Reading most likely will not face a property tax increase in 2023.

The city council heard an overview of a draft 2023 budget from the Morán administration Monday night.

Jamar Kelly, the city's finance director, said the administration is proposing a budget of $100.7 million, which would be balanced with about $98 million in general fund revenue and $1.8 million from the fund balance. The city's budget in 2022 was $95.4 million.

City property owners currently have a tax rate of 18.12 mills, which equates to $18.12 for $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.

While no tax increase is being proposed, Kelly said there is an anticipated increase in the residential trash fee, but details would not be available until at least Oct. 10.

"We use a private hauler, so there's a fixed annual increase," Kelly said. "I believe it's 3%."

The council will hold weekly budget workshops to address specifics for each city department through October and November, prior to a scheduled final adoption in December.

Kelly said Mayor Eddie Morán will make remarks regarding the budget on Oct. 17.

While salaries, wages and benefits are the city's largest expenditures, Kelly said all four bargaining units are currently in negotiations for new contracts.

The budget proposal aims to increase city staffing while also focusing on employee retention. As such, a 5% salary increase is being proposed for management positions, as well as retention bonuses and sign-on bonuses, which Kelly said the mayor will speak about in detail during his address on the budget.

For firefighters, there would be a $2,500 sign-on bonus and $5,000 for the police. Kelly said the city is also seeking people for several positions such as a cyber specialist and a grant coordinator.

"It's been difficult to get people in the door," Kelly said. "I think every industry is experiencing that."

City Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said she is looking forward to diving into the proposal.

"So I understand obviously with an increase in costs, inflation," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "You know, it is time to properly compensate all of our staff and our employees, and make sure that they're happy and we boost the morale because we've had some tough years given the status of our Act 47."

Councilwoman Donna Reed said it is important to remember that this will be the first budget following the city's exit from Act 47.

"We understand all the different things that are involved with inflation and and the need for employees and appropriate wages," Reed said, "but, you know, let's just keep in mind that by 2024, this budget could be well higher than what this one is right now with everything included."

"Looking forward, we just have to be cognizant of our tax base, which I don't believe is rising in tandem with maybe some of the things we're looking at," Reed continued. "I would hate to see us go back in Act 47, five years down the road. Let's just be really careful."

Kelly said that while a tax increase can be avoided for next year, he added that the responsible thing for the council to do would be to begin making small incremental increases starting with the 2024 budget.