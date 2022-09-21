READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán said his family members in Puerto Rico are OK healthwise after being hit by Hurricane Fiona. Among his loved ones there are his sister and 88-year-old mother.

"There is some challenges, but at least it gives me comfort that they're OK healthwise," Morán said.

Among those challenges, he said, there is no running water or electricity in his hometown, where his mother lives. People there have been without both since Friday.

"I have been there in the past where there's been some severe storms, but nothing to the extent of 100 miles per hour," Morán said.

Morán said he spoke with the mayor of his hometown, who told him that 80-90% of the island is without electricity. He said, right now, his hometown is focusing on restoring those services and that debris is being cleared out of the streets.

"Many families have generators," Morán said. "However, that creates long lines to get gas."

The mayor said his sister told him she is prepared to wait in line for at least five hours to get gas for a generator.

As the road to recovery gets underway, Morán said he wants the people of Puerto Rico to know they are not alone.

"We're holding them close to our hearts," he said. "We have them in prayer, we're lifting them, that they're not forgotten."

The mayor said he will contribute anything he can.

"I get emotional because I know it's not easy for them," he said, "and being here, not being able to do more, is frustrating sometimes."

Morán said if people in Reading with family in Puerto Rico have any specific needs, they can reach out to City Hall.