NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán said his family members in Puerto Rico are OK healthwise after being hit by Hurricane Fiona. Among his loved ones there are his sister and 88-year-old mother.
"There is some challenges, but at least it gives me comfort that they're OK healthwise," Morán said.
Among those challenges, he said, there is no running water or electricity in his hometown, where his mother lives. People there have been without both since Friday.
"I have been there in the past where there's been some severe storms, but nothing to the extent of 100 miles per hour," Morán said.
Morán said he spoke with the mayor of his hometown, who told him that 80-90% of the island is without electricity. He said, right now, his hometown is focusing on restoring those services and that debris is being cleared out of the streets.
"Many families have generators," Morán said. "However, that creates long lines to get gas."
The mayor said his sister told him she is prepared to wait in line for at least five hours to get gas for a generator.
As the road to recovery gets underway, Morán said he wants the people of Puerto Rico to know they are not alone.
"We're holding them close to our hearts," he said. "We have them in prayer, we're lifting them, that they're not forgotten."
The mayor said he will contribute anything he can.
"I get emotional because I know it's not easy for them," he said, "and being here, not being able to do more, is frustrating sometimes."
Morán said if people in Reading with family in Puerto Rico have any specific needs, they can reach out to City Hall.
WASHINGTON — Together with the British Embassy in the United States, Washington National Cathedral hosts a service of thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.