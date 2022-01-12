READING, Pa. — Mass transit in Berks County is starting to get back normal, with BARTA canceling only a handful of its scheduled runs on Wednesday.
The following fixed-route trips, all scheduled for Wednesday evening, will not run, according to BARTA:
- Route 1/Temple via 5th Street: 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.
- Route 4/10th & 11th Street: 6 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., and 9:20 p.m.
Since Saturday, BARTA has had to cancel dozens of its daily trips because of a shortage of bus drivers.
The agency's executive director, Greg Downing, told 69 News on Monday that 24 drivers were out with COVID-19. In addition, BARTA is short 12 drivers because of a lack of applicants for available jobs.