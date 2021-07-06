READING, Pa. | Reading restaurants Mi Casa Su Casa and The Peanut Bar were among the most recent recipients of some of the state funding as part of the CHIRP program.
"These are really two iconic restaurants in our community that matter so much," says State Senator Judy Schwank. "If they're lost, then we lose that we lose part of our character as a community."
Mi Casa Su Casa owner Johanny Cepeda says she's beyond grateful for the support from the state, county and community.
"There's still challenges but we do persevere," says Cepeda. "[That's] because of people who care and who support us, because it does take community to be able to work together collaboratively to rise, and to keep pushing forward."
"This is $145 million dollars that was appropriated by the legislature, secured by Governor Wolf, distributed to our counties and our certified economic development organizations, and will have a major impact on Pennsylvania's hospitality industry and already does," says PA State Secretary of Community and Economic Development Dennis Davin.
Davin says businesses across the commonwealth in the hospitality industry continue to be challenged when it comes to things like operating costs, taxes and rent or mortgage payments. He says this money is a much-needed lifeline.
Peanut Bar owner Michael Leifer whose restaurant has been in business for 97 years says continued support is essential during this transitional time.
"If the city, county and state continue to do that, a lot of us who had doubts that we would be able to survive this will survive it," says Leifer. "We'll thrive as we learn to pivot and make changes based upon the needs that our community is looking for."