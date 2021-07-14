BERKS, MONTGOMERY, CHESTER, Pa. | According to court documents, agents began investigating Randy Cronrath and his meth trafficking organization in September of 2020.
Over the next several months a confidential informant was used to make purchases of a substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.
In February of 2021 a search and seizure warrant was executed at a Pottstown address authorities say was connected with the operation and another in Bechtelsville.
Cronrath told agents that 43 Passmore Road was the primary location for his methamphetamine distribution operation, and Cronrath and Steven Lightcap were subsequently arrested.
Police say Cronrath named Derek Wagner of Pottstown as one of his suppliers, and investigators found money and drugs during a search of his property.
Over the course of the investigation Clayton Hoppe admitted to living at the race track on Passmore Rd. with Cronrath. Agents say he sold methamphetamine to the CI and was arrested after being pulled over by state police.
James Michelin was also identified as being involved in the operation after investigators say they found drugs and more than 50 guns in his Boyertown home.
According to the AG's office Cronrath, Hoppe and Lightcap are behind bars, and warrants have been issued for the arrests of the other two.