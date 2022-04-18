TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Berks County's roads could start to see the impacts of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
 
On hand to talk about it in Tilden Township was Senator Bob Casey and PennDOT officials. They said as construction season begins, the law will advance multiple projects in Berks and beyond that otherwise would have lagged behind.
 
"In this county, for example, you've got, last count I saw, was 109 bridges in poor condition," said Casey (D-PA). "This bill will not mean that every single one of those will be repaired or replaced, but a lot more of them will be."
 
The announcement happened at the site of a $125 million project to reconstruct the Route 61 interchange on I-78. While the project was already in the works, PennDOT says there are a lot of other projects in Berks that are set to begin later this year. Some of those include a roughly $1.5M project to resurface Route 562 between Perkiomen Avenue and Shelbourne Road in St. Lawrence and Exeter Township, and a more than $3M project to resurface Old Route 22 across several municipalities.
 
President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law last year after it was passed with bipartisan support. Senator Casey, though, was disappointed to see that all but one of Pennsylvania's Republican members of the House voted 'no.'
 
"It doesn't change the fact that we're gonna get these dollars invested in Pennsylvania and create a lot of jobs," said Casey.
 
One of those representatives was Dan Meuser, who represents parts of northern Berks County. Last year, Meuser expressed that he wanted to support the legislation, but said its linkage to a pricey reconciliation bill far outweighed the positives of the infrastructure bill.
 
PennDOT reminds drivers to keep work zones safe by driving the posted speed limit, putting on your headlights and paying close attention to signs and flaggers.
 

 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you