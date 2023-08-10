BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – “Weve taken EnerSys from a product supplier to an end-to-end solutions expert.”

That was the top-line conclusion EnerSys President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Shaffer, delivered on a conference call with analysts reporting fiscal 2024 first quarter results.

Once again, the manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, with headquarters in Berks County, posted record results. Operating earnings, adjusted operating earnings, and earnings per share beat analysts’ estimates and more than doubled the results from the prior fiscal year’s first quarter.

The Board of Directors was pleased and on August 9, they declared a 29% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2024, up from $0.175 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

But revenue came in lower than some analysts' expectations and EnerSys stock was down $10.78 (10.49%) in mid-morning trading.

An upbeat Shaffer reminded the analysts that at the recent investor day, the company provided an in-depth update on its strategic plans, growth drivers, and long-term outlook. EnerSys also introduced its strategic framework of “Innovate, Optimize, and Accelerate”. Schaffer explained the company is focused on executing this strategy through innovative new product launches, furthering its operational excellence efforts, and deploying its IRA (Industrial Recovery Act) benefits to accelerate its strategy of energy transition to high density batteries, both Thin Plate Pure Lead and lithium-ion.

“Our agnostic approach to battery chemistry enables us to provide our customers with the best energy and power solutions to meet their needs,” Shaffer said. “We began the site selection process for the lithium battery gigafactory in the United States we announced last month in partnership with Verkor, a European leader in battery technology.”

According to Shaffer, this new factory represents a long-term growth opportunity for both companies and allows EnerSys to optimize cell sizing in battery solutions for its customers while providing independence from non-domestic cell suppliers.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 Shaffer said EnerSys introduced a new line of business, New Ventures, that includes energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

EnerSys delivered record first quarter results with operating earnings of $89 million and adjusted operating earnings of $107 million, the highest in the company’s history. Revenue of $909 million was up 1% year-over-year, as order patterns are trending toward more normalized levels across most of its end markets and EnerSys continued to retain price levels.

Net sales for the Energy Systems segment were $424.6 million, a 4% increase for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating earnings were $29.7 million. a 117% increase above the previous year.

Motive Power net sales were down 5% to $350.8 million due to softer volume across all geographies. However, adjusted operating earnings increased 19% to $50.3 million. Shaffer told analysts, “I’m optimistic about Motive in U.S. Markets.”

Net sales in the Specialty segment rose 9% above first quarter 2023 to $133.2 million thanks to strong volume in U.S. transportation and adjusted operating earnings were $9.8 million, up 10%

EnerSys reported gross margin performance in the quarter was 26.4%, including the $19 million benefit to cost of goods sold from tax credits related to IRC 45X created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Even excluding the IRA benefit, the company achieved a 24.7% gross margin, its highest in 10 quarters.

Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.89, compared to the guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share for the first quarter. These earnings are compared to the prior year first quarter adjusted net earnings of $1.15 per diluted share.

GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted EPS were $1.60, and record adjusted diluted EPS was $1.89, an increase of $0.74 over prior year and included a $0.47 benefit from the IRA.

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

“The opportunities in front of us are immense,” Shaffer commented. “We have a resilient business model and clear strategy to accelerate profitable growth. We are proud to see the benefits of the investments we have made over the last several years have begun to materialize in our financial results.”

He went on to say the company’s healthy balance sheet provides the flexibility to continue investing for long-term growth and returning capital to shareholders. And as part of its disciplined capital allocation strategy, EnerSys is committed to a competitive dividend with plans to grow the dividend as earnings grow, excluding the impact of the IRA benefits, over time.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, EnerSys said it expects: Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.77 to $1.87, inclusive of $0.42 to $0.52 from IRC 45X tax benefits. Excluding the IRA credits, this represents an increase of approximately 22% over the prior year, at the midpoint, reflecting stable demand trends and a healthy backlog.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 25.0% to 27.0%, including 150bps to 250bps from IRA credits. For the full year of fiscal 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million.

"While we are optimistic about the trajectory of our business and the supply chain environment is generally improving, we expect to continue to operate in a dynamic macro environment. We are managing our business to optimize opportunities while mitigating risk as we closely monitor headwinds including geopolitical tensions, higher interest rates and some persisting inflation," said Andrea Funk, EnerSys Chief Financial Officer.

About EnerSys

EnerSys (ENS) is a leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.