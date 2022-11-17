READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners are slowing things down as they plan one of the biggest projects in county history: a new jail in Bern Township.

The commissioners said there is a renewed focus on programs that could reduce the inmate population. They also said they want to save money by determining how many cells are actually needed in the new facility.

They plan to take the next year to visit other correctional facilities to see what they can learn.

"We're not stopping or eliminating plans to build a new jail; we're delaying it to make sure we get the size down to where it should be for the people that need to be in jail," Christian Y. Leinbach, the board's chair, said during the commissioners' weekly meeting Thursday morning.

Leinbach said people currently in the county's jail may not need to be there. He said that includes approximately 11% of the jail's current work-release population.

"These are individuals that basically are working 8,9, maybe 10 hours a day out in the community, and they're coming back to sleep at the jail and maybe get their dinner," Leinbach said. "That doesn't make any sense. If they can be trusted to be in the community for work, why not get them out of the jail?"

"Of course, reporting in, checking in, going through counselors, things of that nature," Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said during an interview. "The big number is the mental health. We're working with various community partners to try to find a way to deal with the burgeoning population of people dealing with mental health issues."

Barnhardt said at any given time 10-12% of the jail's population of more than 720 inmates has severe mental health issues.

"Worst possible place for someone with mental health issues," he said. "We have to work together collaboratively as a community to find other treatment programs."

"This is a necessary effort," Leinbach added. "There is an enormous benefit for the taxpayer, but I would argue, there is an enormous social benefit for the individuals — whether we're talking about individuals or families currently in work release, or we're talking about people that are having their mental health needs served in a county jail. That's not the way, at least in my opinion, to address mental health in the 21st century."

"Anything we can do to lessen the footprint of the jail and help folks make a better life is going to help the taxpayers in the long run," stated Barnhardt.

Again, the goal is to take the next year and figure out what programs could be implemented and how many total cells are needed in the new jail.

The commissioners have already visited jails in Dauphin County, Columbus, and Nashville. Barnhardt said the commissioners liked aspects of the Nashville facility, including a behavioral health unit connected to the jail but not actually part of the jail.

The commissioners said they will continue to work with CGL Companies LLC, a national corrections planning and design firm, to determine any other facilities that should be visited or consulted as planning for the jail moves forward.

They said they hope to develop partnerships with Tower Health and other organizations that can better serve inmates with mental health issues.