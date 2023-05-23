READING, Pa. – Job seekers got to meet tons of employers at a job fair in Reading Tuesday.
PA CareerLink Berks hosted a spring job fair at the PLEX field house at Alvernia University in southwest Reading.
One CareerLink administrator says the event also included several programs to help people who are looking for work. She says events like this are a good way to learn about positions and companies face to face.
"This is a great time to relationship build, ask those questions that you might not be able to ask when you're applying online and build those relationships early on, said Helen Konnick, administrator for PA CareerLink Berks County.
CareerLink says more than 100 employers took part in Tuesday's fair.
An official with the Berks County Workforce Development Board says the employers get a lot out of the event.
"They're happy to be here; they're thrilled we're able to provide this service to them," said Dan Fogarty, director, Berks County Workforce Development Board. "And for the job seekers, some of these folks that are here today, they're already working — they're just looking for something better."
Anyone who could not make it to the job fair on Tuesday can reach out to PA CareerLink Berks for more information about jobs in the region.