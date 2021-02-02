READING, Pa. - With much of the accumulating snow now having fallen, we can begin to look at snowfall measurements around Berks County.
At least two areas of the county -- Huff's Church in Hereford Township and Bern Township --received two feet or more, according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service's office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.
- Mertztown: 25.0" at 11:03 a.m.; trained spotter
- Huffs Church: 24.1" at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
- Bern Township: 24.0" at 3 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
- Fleetwood: 23.5" at 10 p.m. on Monday; trained spotter
- One mile north of Reading: 23.0" at 10 p.m. on Monday; trained spotter
- Temple: 22.0" at 10 p.m. on Monday; public
- Two miles southwest of Bern Township: 18.0" at 8 a.m. on Tuesday; co-op observer
- West Lawn: 18.0" at 12 a.m. on Tuesday; public
- District Township: 18.0" at 6:37 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
- Wyomissing: 17.8" at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
- Wernersville: 17.5" at 9 a.m. on Tuesday; trained spotter
- One mile south of West Wyomissing: 17.1" at 12 a.m. on Tuesday; Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS)
- Spring Township: 17.0" at 10:45 p.m. on Monday; public
- One mile southwest of Hamburg: 15.0" at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; co-op observer
A winter storm warning for Berks County is set to remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
BARTA bus service has been suspended for a second straight day, and the Reading Parking Authority has extended its offer of free parking in its downtown garages until 8 a.m. Monday.
“I haven’t seen snow like this since 96.”People in the @cityreadingpa are digging out..@69News pic.twitter.com/wZaIwemKB8— Joe Ducey (@joeduceyreports) February 2, 2021
The dig-out *really* begins today. @69News pic.twitter.com/hGpAtT7Ls6— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) February 2, 2021
Public works hard at work outside of our #Berks office in Reading @69News #SnowStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/weFvXwTLxX— Caitlin Rearden (@CaitlinRearden) February 2, 2021