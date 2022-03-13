LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- More than 20 fire companies responded to a massive barn fire at a Berks County farm.

Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from a barn in the 200 block of Meadow Drive in Longswamp Township.

The smoke from the barn fire could be seen from miles away early Sunday evening. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

"It's a pretty devastating loss for the farming community and for this farm," said Topton Fire Company Chief Jason Robinson.

Robinson said all animals in the barn were rescued. He's not aware of any injuries.

The fire chief said a lot of extra tankers were called to the scene because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Robinson said he will be meeting with the fire marshal Monday morning as officials work to determine what caused the fire.

